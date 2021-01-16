Mama Zimbi Wins Media Personality of the Year award

Ghanaian television and radio broadcast journalist, Akumaa Mama Zimbi also known professionally as Dr. Joyce Dongotey-Padi has been adjudged the media personality of the year.

She won the award at the maiden edition of Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards held in Accra on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Mama Zimbi was presented with a plaque, an artwork, and a citation of honor for her contribution to the Ghana Entertainment Industry over the last two decades.

She expressed her deepest appreciation to the event organizers, for recognizing her effort to the industry and also encouraged the youth to work hard for excellence.

“ I am humbled and honored today, for this presentation, but first dedicate this award to my family and media house for their constant support in my journey as a broadcaster, adding, to the youth never give up always thrive for excellence and the sky will definitely be your limit”, she said.

Akumaa is known for her fascinating, yet sexually stimulating ways of expressing ‘Medaase” (Thank you). Her exceptional ways of wearing her headgear also come off as a distinct Akumaa brand.

She is the host of ‘Odo Ahomaso’ show, which offers critical advice on relationship and marital issues on Adom TV in Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke