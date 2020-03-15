Ghana Records 4 More Coronavirus Cases

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service has confirmed four more cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to six.

At a press conference on Sunday to announce the new developments, Dr Badu Sarkodie said these new cases like the previous two were imported into the county.

Giving a breakdown of the new cases, Dr Sarkodie said on Friday, March 13, 2020, the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions recorded two new cases.

One, a 56-year-old Ghanaian male who returned from a UK trip on March 4, reported himself to a health facility eight days after developing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19.

Samples were taken to the Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine and tested. The results were positive.

Dr Badu Sakordie said he is receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

The second is a female student at the University of Ghana who travelled to the US. She was in that country for 10 days and returned on March 9.

She started showing symptoms on March 12 and reported to a health facility in Accra.

Her samples were taken to the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research where tests returned positive.

She is also receiving treatment at an undisclosed facility and is in a stable condition.

A 42-year-old man is the third patient. Dr Sakordie said he travelled to Switzerland and the UK and returned to Ghana on March 9.

He reported to the health facility on March 14 after showing symptoms. Samples, again, were taken to Noguchi were they returned positive.

He is being treated and is stable, Dr Sarkodie said.

The final case is also a 41-year-old Ghanaian who travelled to Turkey and Germany in the last 14 days, Dr Sarkodie indicated.

He reported himself to the Tema General Hospital where samples were taken and sent to Noguchi. The results were positive.

He is also receiving treatment and is stable.

According to Dr Sarkodie, none of the cases was picked up at the country’s entry points because the patients showed no signs then.

He also stressed that all six cases were imported into the country.

–myjoyonline