Ghana Records 624 Fire Outbreak In December

The Ghana National Fire Services (GNFS) has indicated that it has recorded a steady rise in fire outbreak cases in the country from November to December 2022.

For December 2022, the service recorded 624 nationwide cases which represents an increase of 10.1 per cent as compared to 567 in December 2021. Also, 210 and 153 out-on-arrival cases were recorded respectively for December 2022 and December 2021 representing an increase of 37.3 per cent.

In a press statement, GNFS further indicated that the last week of December (25th- 31st) recorded a total of 226 which gives credence to a steep rise in fire cases from November 2022 to December.

Out of the 226 fire cases recorded, 9 were domestic, 54 were bushfires, 33 were commercial, 24 vehicular, 15 were electrical installation, 6 were crown and refuse dump fires, and 3 were institutional fires.

There was a total of 55 out-on-arrival cases.

The Ashanti region recorded the highest of 36 fires, followed by the Greater Accra Region with 34 fires and Tema with 33, North-East Region recorded the least of 3 fires.

The statement noted that there were no casualties recorded in all these fires. However, 12 road traffic collision incidents resulted in 34 injuries and 2 death in the last 7 days of December 2022.

The GNFS has attributed the cases to careless use of electricity and electrical appliances, indiscriminate burning around bushes, unattended cooking, fires emanating from gas leakage, misuse of naked lights such as lit candles and mosquito coils, improper storage of wares with limited ventilation, and poorly maintained vehicles.

Management of the service notwithstanding the steep rise in fire outbreaks has cautioned the general public to be extra vigilant by avoiding the burning of bushes, rubbish, and the negative practices that largely cause these fires.

“The Service with the increasing number of fire and related incidents is poised with the support of the public to assiduously work to reduce the rate of fires through its continuous and intensified public fire safety education”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke