Ghana has recorded a total of 626 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest case management update.

GHS says the 626 new cases were recorded as of February 24, 2021. Total active cases amount to 5,480.

As of February 24, this year, it said deaths linked to the virus were 599.

Total confirmed cases, says GHS, were 83,212 as of February 24.

Recoveries are 77,133, according to the Health Service.

By Melvin Tarlue