Ghana Records 798 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 798 new cases of Covid-19 taking the country’s case count to 37,812.
The GHS in its latest update said that 34,313 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus or have been discharged after treatment.
The death toll has also risen to 191 after 9 more fatalities were recorded.
The active case count stands at 3,308.
Below is the regional break down of cumulative cases
Greater Accra Region – 19,320
Ashanti Region – 9,454
Western Region – 2,697
Central Region – 1,553
Eastern Region – 1,483
Volta Region – 609
Western North Region – 520
Bono East Region – 511
Bono Region – 439
Northern Region – 354
Upper East Region – 282
Ahafo Region – 232
Oti Region – 199
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri