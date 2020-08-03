Ghana Records 798 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 798 new cases of Covid-19 taking the country’s case count to 37,812.

The GHS in its latest update said that 34,313 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus or have been discharged after treatment.

The death toll has also risen to 191 after 9 more fatalities were recorded.

The active case count stands at 3,308.

Below is the regional break down of cumulative cases

Greater Accra Region – 19,320

Ashanti Region – 9,454

Western Region – 2,697

Central Region – 1,553

Eastern Region – 1,483

Volta Region – 609

Western North Region – 520

Bono East Region – 511

Bono Region – 439

Northern Region – 354

Upper East Region – 282

Ahafo Region – 232

Oti Region – 199

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri