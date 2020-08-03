Voters Registration: Police Hunting For 2 Guarantors

The police are carrying out a search for two guarantors who allegedly filled forms for a Nigerian citizen to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise in Ghana.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, made this known to the media on Monday, August 3, 2020 during the “Let The Citizen Know” press conference.

She recounted a Nigerian was arrested and sentenced on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, by the Kaneshie District Court to six months imprisonment with hard labor for attempting to register at the Swag Club House in the Ablekuma West District.

According to the EC boss, “foreigners who are caught trying to register will be prosecuted.”

She reiterated that “foreigners are prohibited from taking part in the Registration Exercise. We have noticed disturbing reports since last week (phase 5) where Ghanaians who have registered will front for people of other nationalities to register.”

She said the incidents are being recorded largely in border towns but there are some in other places adding that it is a crime to guarantee for foreigners to register and vote.

” Again, if you are a guarantor it is incumbent on you to know the nationalities of the people you are guaranteeing for.

The EC boss further noted that thw Police are searching for the two guarantors who filled the form to guarantee for him.

“We understand they are on the run.

Nonetheless, their names are with the Police.

We will also discuss with our Lawyers to know what actions the Commission can take against the two guarantors,” she said.

“We also know of five Nigeriens who have made their first appearance at the same court for attempting to register and thus acquire the voters ID card.

Political parties and activists of Political Parties should desist from encouraging foreigners to take part in the registration exercise. We are equally beseeching our registration officials to ensure that all those they attend to qualify to register under the 1992 Republican Constitution (Article 42) and CI 91(Regulation 1(1a)) . If you are a foreigner stay away from the registration centers,” said Mrs. Mensa.

By Melvin Tarlue