EC Exceeds Voters Registration Target

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has exceeded its target for the voters registration exercise.

According to the Commission, it has registered about 15,043,773 eligible voters.

Addressing the media on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Accra at “Let The Citizen Know” press conference, Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, stressed that “the total of 15,043,773 means we have exceeded our target of 15 million.”

She added that “we are very grateful to the people of Ghana for their cooperation in reaching this milestone.”

” As we have indicated on several platforms, the Commission is deeply committed to registering all those who are qualified under C1 91 and CI 126 (As Amended).”

She urged that “for all those who haven’t registered, the Commission is urging them to go to the registration centers in their electoral areas to register for their voters ID card.”

According to her, by the end of the fifth phase on Thursday, 30th July, the Commission had registered a total of 14,367,906 constituting 95.8% of our projected 15 million.

” These are provisional figures as we have been stressing, ” she added.

By Melvin Tarlue