Ghana Records Improvement In Doctor-to-population ratio

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Ghana has recorded an improvement in its doctor-to-population ratio.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu made this known to the media at the Information Ministry in Accra on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

According to him, the “Doctor-to-population ratio improved consistently over the last five years (2016-2020), from 1:9,301 to 1:6,355.”

However, he said “this improvement falls short of the WHO standards of 1:1000.”

He disclosed that Midwifes to women in fertility age (WIFA) population ratio has improved considerably over the last five years (2016-2020), from 1:943 to 1:560.

Also, the Health Minister disclosed that “Nurse to population ratio also improved from 1:727 to 1:701over the 2019-2020 period as against the WHO standard of 1:1000. There is, however, inequity in the distribution of health professionals particularly doctors, which is being addressed.”

“Institutional maternal mortality ratio has seen remarkable decline over the last five years (2016-2020), from 151/100,000 live births to 109.2/100,000 live births. This achievement can be attributed to strict adherence to maternal health protocols and guidelines, and the implementation of maternal death audit recommendations,” according to him.

“Maternal health services have improved, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions. Trends over the last five years (2016-2020), show increases in

• PNC visits from 47.3% to 55.9%

• Skilled delivery from 55.5% to 58.7%,” he added.

“Institutional malaria under 5 case fatality rate improved over the last five years (2016-2020), from 32% to 12%.”

“Tuberculosis (TB) Incidence per 100,000 population declined from 49.38 to 40.16 over the last five years (2016-2020)”.

By Melvin Tarlue