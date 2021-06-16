Barreto Bemoans Dawu Pitch

Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko trainer, Mariano Barreto, is beside himself with worry due to the poor state of the Theatre of Dreams (Dawu Pitch), home grounds of Dreams FC.

He wondered why such a turf received sanction by the Ghana FA Licensing Board to host Premier League matches.

On Monday, Kotoko posted a 3-2 win over struggling Inter Allies at Dawu, but it came at a huge cost to the Porcupine Warriors; who left the Theatre of Dreams with two injuries.

To Barreto, the poor state of the Dawu pitch accounted for his players’ setback and poses a serious threat to players and not favourable for football.

He said after the five-goal thriller, “I am surprised why someone approved this pitch for football.

“I had two injury situations. We had to replace Ganiyu because of injury afterwards Evans also sustained an injury because the pitch is not good. I don’t understand how this pitch can be approved for league match.”

The Portuguese added, “Sometimes when we lose we try to find an excuse but I tell you this pitch doesn’t meet any of the conditions to play a league match on.

“I hope the Ghana FA and those who approved this pitch should also think about the players.”

The five-goal thriller takes Kotoko’s tally to 53, same as current leaders Hearts of Oak on the standings.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum