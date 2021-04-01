Ghana Respects International Convention – Lands Minister

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources , Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said Ghana and the European Union (EU) will work closely, adding that ” Ghana is a responsible nation and committed to international conventions and principles”.

He made this known when the

European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia, paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.



He stated that there was a direct correlation between mining and forestry, hence, government will work to protect the forest and the environment at all levels.

During the meeting, the Minister and the EU Ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest such as Issues of Sustainable development, Natural Resources Management and Sustainable Cocoa production in Ghana.

Australian High Commissioner

In a related development, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews earlier on March 31, this year, called on Mr Jinapor.

Mr Jinapor disclosed that government intended to make Ghana a mining support service hub in Africa.

He indicated that the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was to have a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry in Ghana.

” We cannot have a secured environment if we are unable to collaborate with key stakeholders like you to curb illegalities in the small-scale mining sector”. he maintained.

The Australian High Commissioner also indicated that the Australian government was determined to support Ghana protect her biodiversity and National parks including the Mole National Park.

The meeting also discussed the fiscal regime, security of the mining concessions, among others.

Australian mining companies operating in Ghana includes Perseus mining Ltd, Adamus Resources Ltd, and Azumah Resources Ltd.