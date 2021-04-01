Two Armed Robbers Nabbed After Snatching MoMo Vendor Bag

Two suspected armed robbers have reportedly been nabbed after allegedly snatching a bag of money belonging to a Mobile Money vendor at Nungua Coco beach in Accra.

According to video report sighted on UTV’s Instagram page , the MoMo merchant came out of his shop when the two suspected armed robbers on a motorbike snatched the bag and bolted.

“ After they snatched the bag, the merchant shouted for help, God been so good a taxi driver spotted the two thieves on the motorbike and hit them with hit car” UTV reported.

According to the report, “immediately, some traders and onlookers pounced on the thieves and began beating them”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke