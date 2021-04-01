No Plans For Power Rationing – GRIDCo

The Ghana GRID Company Limited (GRIDCo) has dismissed media reports that Ghana intends to shed electricity in the coming months.

According to GRIDCo, there was “no plans for load shedding in power sector.”

GRIDCo made this known in a press release issued by its Corporate Affairs Unit on March 31, 2021.

The release indicated that GRIDCo “has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme.”

It said “the transmission company is currently carrying out key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra.”

The release indicated that these projects include the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point Installations; French Development Agency (AFD) funded Tema – Accra transmission line reinforcement project.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue