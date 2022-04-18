Ghana School Of Law SRC President interdicted Over ‘Chop Chop’

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) has been interdicted its president, Wonder Victor Kutor over alleged financial misappropriation and conflict of interest.

By a resolution under Article 20(4) of the SRC Constitution, the Executive Council has appointed Yoofi Impraim, Vice President of the Greenhill campus, as interim President until the findings of the Investigation Committee are complete.

Victor Kutor has been accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company, and another one for his personal use under bizarre circumstances.

Furtherance to that the SRC President is alleged to be running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his personal use.

As a result of that the Executive Council of the SRC queried the president, but said they are not convinced with his answers.

Subsequently, they constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

However, the SRC president has since denied the allegations albeit admitting that the SRC purchased a used Toyota Corolla at 62,000 from a company he used to be the sole proprietor of but explained that he had declared his affiliation to the company and appointed the people on the procurement team because “we expect fairness.”

On the claims that he was running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his own personal use, Mr. Kutor said all he did was donate his merchant SIM to the endeavour.

But the Executive Committee of the SRC investigating the allegations in a statement said the interdiction is based on a prima facie case it has established against Wonder Victor Kutor.

“Pursuant to the concurrent resolutions of the Executive Council of the SRC dated 17th April 2022 and of the Congress dated 15th April 2022 interdicting the SRC President, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor, pending investigation by an independent ad hoc Committee set up, this is to formally state for the attention and action of the underlisted that Mr. Wonder Kutor is hereby interdicted in accordance with Article 34(d) and (e) of the SRC constitution.”

“The interdiction is grounded on, among others a prima facie case established upon the probing of Mr. Wonder Kutor before the Executive Council on 7th April 2022, and subsequent admissions in a radio interview on Citi FM on 12th April 2022, which acts bring the SRC into disrepute.

“Mr. Kutor, is, therefore, in the interim not to be recognized or dealt with as SRC President. The SRC Executive Council shall in writing subsequently communicate the end of the interdiction if necessitated by the findings of the Committee ”

By Vincent Kubi