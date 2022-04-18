Woman, 58 Years Falls Off Ferry

But for the timely intervention of some good samaritans, a 58-year-old woman crossing the Oti River from Dambai to Checki Overbank in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region would have drowned.

Madam Yaa Ocalse was travelling in the Volta Queen Ferry together with other passengers when she mysteriously fell into the river, halfway through the journey.

The incident happened last Friday, April 15, 2022.

Fortunately, some boat operators returning from the opposite side of the ferry jumped into the river to rescue her.

Madam Ocalse who was visibly traumatised could not speak after she was rescued.

She was rushed to the Dambai Health Centre for medical care and assessment. A Physician Assistant at the facility, Elijah Amegbe, told reporters that the woman responded well to treatment for hypothermia due to the low temperature of the water she almost drowned in.

She has since been discharged. She will be visiting the facility at a later date for review.

This incident has resurrected discussions on the non-compliance to water travel safety protocols in the area and the country at large.

Although life jackets are supposed to be mandatory on the ferry and the boats that operate commercially in the enclave, compliance is absent.

Passengers gave several reasons why they do not want the life jackets; especially the fact that it was discomforting to put them on.

Boat operators also say, since passengers rejected them, they stopped providing them. Particularly when it took them a lot of time to assist passengers to put them on before the journey and remove them after the journey.

Some passengers and residents used the opportunity to remind President Akufo-Addo of his promise to construct a bridge over the Oti river at Dambai.

The President during his tour of the region about a year ago said “constructing a bridge over the Oti river would be his legacy for the Oti Region.” Nonetheless, nothing has been seen after the assurance.

The Oti enclave has been described by the Ministry of Agric as a big food basket for yam, cocoa, maize, beans, cassava, millet fresh fish among others, yet the poor nature of the road and the Oti river continues to be a major hindering factor to this potential.

From Fred Duodu, Dambai