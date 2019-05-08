Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program Launched

Hajia Alima Mahama

THE MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development has launched the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

The Programme has been designed to improve urban development management and service delivery in the 25 participating Assemblies selected from all 16 regions.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama speaking at the launch in Koforidua, said the GSCSP was designed on the world bank’s unique concept of Program for Result (PforR).

That, she said, means the participating Assemblies would only receive a grant based on the result they produce.

She, therefore, called on the Assemblies to work hard.

The Program Coordinator from the World Bank, Barbary Keller said the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program would be implemented using the Government of Ghana system of assessing the performance of the Assemblies.

She noted that the release of the fund to the Assemblies would be based on the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) result.

BY DGN Online