Nana Assents Holidays Act

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has assented to the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 986), DGN Online can confirm.

The President assented to the Act on May 8, 2019.

There are about 15 Statutory and Commemorative holidays under the Act.

They are New Year’s Day which falls on January 1st, Constitution Day, January 7th, Independence Day, March 6th, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Eid-Al-Adha (Hajj), Eid-Al-Firt (Ramadan), Workers Day, May 1st, Founders’ Day, August 4th.

The rest are Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, September 21st, Farmers Day, 1st Friday in December, Christmas Day, December 25th, Boxing Day, December 26th.

African Union Day, May 25th and Republic Day, 1st July, are the commemorative days.

BY Melvin Tarlue