Ghana Security Under Threats

Ghana’s National security is facing a significant challenge as Islamist militants fighting in Burkina Faso have been using the country’s northern region as a logistical and medical rear base to sustain their insurgency.

This revelation comes from seven sources, including Ghanaian security officials and regional diplomats, who spoke to Reuters.

The militants are taking advantage of Ghana’s porous borders to stock up on food, fuel, and explosives, as well as receive medical treatment for injured fighters.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambila Adagbila, acknowledged that the militants view Ghana as a “haven” but denied any non-aggression pact between the authorities and the jihadists.

Ghana shares a 600 km border with Burkina Faso, which has lost control of over half its territory to a pro-al-Qaeda group known as JNIM.

The Sahel Region has become the epicenter of global terrorism, with factions loyal to al-Qaeda and Islamic State expanding their presence.

Previous Attacks and Security Concerns

Ghana has been fortunate to avoid major attacks, but the country has recorded 40 incidents linked to violent extremist groups since 2015.

Only two of these incidents involved actual violence, while the rest were related to militants moving through territory, recruiting fighters, or seeking supplies.

Experts warn that Ghana’s approach to handling the situation may inadvertently allow militants to establish roots in the country and recruit from marginalized local communities.

International Cooperation and Security Measures

Ghana is working with Burkina Faso to flush out the militants, and the country has been praised by Western nations for its role in promoting peace and security in the region.

The Netherlands Institute of International Relations notes that Ghana’s security strategy includes joint operations with neighboring countries.

However, concerns remain about the effectiveness of these measures, and experts emphasize the need for a more proactive approach to address the growing security threats.

BY Daniel Bampoe