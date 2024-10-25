Curfew Imposed On Sampa Township Over Chieftaincy Disputes

Henry Quartey

In a bid to maintain peace and order, the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has imposed a curfew on Sampa Township in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The curfew, which takes effect from October 24, 2024, will run from 10 pm to 6 am daily until further notice.

This decision was made on the advice of the Bono Regional Security Council, following some chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The government is urging chiefs, opinion leaders, youth, and residents to exercise restraint and use non-violent means to resolve their grievances.

Background of the Dispute

Chieftaincy disputes have been a recurring issue in the region, with previous instances of violence and unrest.

In September 2024, a similar curfew was imposed on Sampa Township due to chieftaincy disputes.

The government has been working to find a lasting solution to the issue, but the recent developments have necessitated the imposition of the curfew.

Security Measures

To ensure the safety of residents, a total ban has been placed on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons in Sampa Township.

Anyone found with these items will be arrested and prosecuted.

The government is committed to maintaining peace and order in the region and will take all necessary measures to achieve this goal.

Government’s Appeal

The Government is appealing to the people of Sampa Township to remain calm and peaceful.

“We urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their grievances into ensuring peace in the area,” said the statement by the Interior Ministry.

-BY Daniel Bampoe