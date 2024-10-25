AG Takes Over Ejura Radio Fight Prosecution

A violent altercation between political rivals on a live radio show in Ejura, Ashanti Region, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Osman Abubakar, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, allegedly assaulted Abdul Rahman Hudu, his New Patriotic Party (NPP) counterpart, during a heated discussion on Naagyei FM on October 18.

The incident, captured on video, has led to condemnation from various quarters, with many demanding justice for Hudu, the NPP Youth Organizer in the Ejura/Sekyedumase Constituency.

Background of the Incident

The altercation occurred during a radio discussion on Naagyei FM, a local station in Ejura.

The incident has raised concerns about the escalating tensions between political rivals ahead of the upcoming elections.

Reaction from NDC Leadership

Kwa-Sam Samuel, deputy secretary of the NDC in the Ejura/Sekyedumase Constituency, acknowledged the seriousness of the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident we witnessed. The NDC leadership in the constituency has taken steps to reach out to the victim. We have also conducted our independent investigations.”

Victim’s Plea for Justice

Abdul Rahman Hudu expressed hope that the legal process would bring about a fair resolution.

“We want this to serve as a deterrent. Ejura needs peace as we prepare for the upcoming elections.”

Authorities’ Response

A Municipal Security Council meeting was held on October 23 to address the fallout.

Key stakeholders, including Naagyei FM management, participated in the discussions.

However, the Attorney General’s Office has taken over the prosecution, and authorities are expected to provide further updates.

-BY Daniel Bampoe