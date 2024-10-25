Mamprugu Youth Association Hails Attorney General’s Decision To Abandon Appeal In Bawku Chieftaincy Dispute

Godfred Yeboah Dame

In a significant development, the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) has welcomed the Attorney General’s decision to abandon its appeal against the Appeal Court ruling that struck out the arrest warrant issued against Bawku Naaba Naa Sheriga Alhaji Seidu Abagre.

The warrant, deemed “unjust and illegal” by MAYA, was issued on February 20, 2023.

The Appeal Court in Kumasi delivered its ruling on October 17, 2024, sparking a surprise move by the state to appeal the decision just a day later.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Attorney General served a notice of abandonment of appeal on October 24, 2024.

MAYA has commended the government for rethinking its decision, which the association believes would have further complicated the already protracted chieftaincy dispute in Bawku.

The group urges the government to refrain from interfering in the matter and allow the parties to seek resolution through the courts.

A Call for Peace And Unity

MAYA President, Ddrissu Shaibu, emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in Bawku, citing the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

He also quoted Nelson Mandela, stating, “To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.”

The association appealed to the media to ensure accurate, objective, and balanced reporting on the Bawku issue, avoiding sensationalism and bias.

MAYA expressed gratitude to the people of Mamprugu and all well-meaning Ghanaians who have supported them in the face of injustice and undue pressure.

A Commitment to Peace

MAYA assured the people of Ghana that they will continue to be law-abiding and avoid actions that could jeopardize peace in the country.

However, the association warned that their commitment to maintaining calm should not be misunderstood as an inability to respond otherwise, should their patience reach its limits.

The development is seen as a significant step towards resolving the long-standing chieftaincy dispute in Bawku, and MAYA’s call for peace and unity is expected to resonate with the people of Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe