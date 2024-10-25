Ga Mantse Withdraws Candidature For Greater Accra Regional House Of Chiefs Presidency

In a surprise move, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, has withdrawn his candidature for the presidency of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

This decision was conveyed in a letter dated October 24, 2024, addressed to the Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The Ga Traditional Council, one of the 12 Traditional Councils in the Greater Accra Region, oversees the Ga Traditional Area, which includes areas such as Tema and Ashaiman.

As the traditional custodians of the Ga-Traditional area, the Council has the authority to instill directions on activities such as ban on noise making and funerals to preserve the traditional heritage of the Ga-Adangbe tribe.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in a statement expressed gratitude to the entire membership of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for their support and extended his best wishes to King Odaifio Welentsi III in the upcoming election.

This development has sparked interest in the region, particularly among traditional leaders and stakeholders.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, established by Executive Instrument 2017, oversees the Chieftaincy and Religious sector for peaceful co-existence, integration, tolerance, and national development.

The Ministry’s objective is to promote harmony among traditional leaders and communities.

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is one of the Regional Houses of Chiefs in Ghana, which plays a vital role in promoting traditional values and customs.

The House comprises representatives from various traditional councils in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe