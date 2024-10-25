We Are Matured Than NDC- Napo Fires

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has taken a swipe at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority, accusing them of expecting chaos and violence in parliament last Tuesday.

Speaking at the Pantang Nursing and Midwifery Training College on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Napo, as he is affectionately called, emphasized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prioritizes peace and stability in the country.

“The free-for-all-fight and bloodshed they were expecting in parliament last Tuesday, we didn’t give them,” Napo stated.

“We didn’t give because we are disciplined and matured. We understand that Parliament is a place for intellectual debate, not a boxing ring,” he stated.

Napo’s comments come at a time when tensions are high between the NPP and NDC, with the latter facing criticism for their conduct in parliament.

This is not the first time Napo has fired shots at the NDC; previously, he mocked former President John Mahama for selecting an “old lady” as his running mate.

He also warned Ghanaians that the NDC would cancel the Free SHS policy if elected.

Background of the Conflict

The NPP and NDC have a long history of rivalry, with tensions often boiling over in parliament.

The NDC Minority has been critical of the NPP’s policies, including the Free SHS program, which Napo has vigorously defended.

BY Daniel Bampoe