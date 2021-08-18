Ghana Tennis Club Commissions New Court

Dr. Hayfron (3rd L) with some members and executives in a pose

Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka has commissioned a new standard tennis training court.

The new training tennis court, commissioned last Friday, was sponsored by Dr. J. C. K. Hayfron and was named after him by the club executives.

The tennis court was built pursuant to his promise to the board during the club’s annual general meeting. “I have been a member of the club since the early 90s, our old practice court has fallen to disrepair. I volunteered to sponsor the club’s initiative during one of our annual general meetings,” said Dr. J.C.K. Hayfron.

Dr. Hayfron added that “the new administration has really done well, I would like to congratulate them for their initiatives, when you see people managing affairs well you need to give them a push.”

Chairman of Ghana Tennis Club, Joseph Nii Armah, expressed special gratitude to Dr. Hayfron for sponsoring such an initiative.

Dr. Hayfron received a citation from the Ghana Tennis Club executive board.