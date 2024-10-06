Ghana Tertiary Education Commission Issues Strong Warning Over Unaccredited Study Centers

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a critical warning to parents, guardians, and prospective students regarding unaccredited study centers affiliated with three prominent universities: University of Cape Coast (UCC), University for Development Studies (UDS), and University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

In a public notice, GTEC revealed that 90 study centers across the country are operating without accreditation, putting thousands of students at risk of invalid academic credentials.

The affected universities have been utilizing these study centers to run academic programs, but GTEC stressed that applicants who pursue programs at these centers do so at their own risk.

This development comes amid concerns over the quality of education in Ghana’s tertiary institutions. In recent years, the country has witnessed a surge in unaccredited institutions and study centers, prompting GTEC to intensify its monitoring and evaluation efforts.

According to GTEC, students who enroll in programs offered by UCC, UDS, or UEW at these unaccredited centers for the 2024/2025 academic year will not have their academic credentials recognized.

The commission urged the public to exercise caution and verify the accreditation status of study centers before enrolling.

“GTEC strongly advises parents, guardians, and prospective students to avoid enrolling in programs offered at these unaccredited study centers,” the notice read.

The list of unaccredited study centers includes prominent institutions in various regions, highlighting the scope of the issue.

Below Is the Full List of the Accredited Centres:

-BY Daniel Bampoe