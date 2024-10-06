Kwabena Agyepong Heads Ransford Gyampo Over Galamsey Hypocrisy

The debate over galamsey, Ghana’s illegal mining menace, has taken a dramatic turn, as Kwabena Agyepong, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused Professor Ransford Gyampo of Legon UTAG of hypocrisy.

Agyepong’s scathing critique came in response to Gyampo’s recent comments on galamsey.

Ransford Gyampo had criticized the government’s “lip service” to the fight against galamsey, warning that organized labor would push for a total ban on mining activities.

He noted that environmental degradation and water pollution have been longstanding issues, predating every administration in the Fourth Republic.

However, Kwabena Agyepong, in response, questioned Gyampo’s sudden interest in the issue, citing his previous calls for action that went unheeded.

“Gyampo and his ilk were nowhere to be found when I spoke out against galamsey years ago,” Agyepong stated. “Now, with elections looming, they’re suddenly champions of the cause?”

Hypocrisy Exposed

Kwabena Agyepong pointed to Gyampo’s silence during the NDC’s alleged involvement in galamsey, specifically under former President John Mahama’s leadership.

“Unions, clergy, and CSOs turned a blind eye to Mahama’s open encouragement of illegal mining,” Agyepong fires

NPP’s Commitment to Change

Kwabena Agyepong reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana’s transformation, prioritizing infrastructure development, healthcare, and employment.

“Those who prioritize personal interests over national interests are evil and greedy,” he emphasized.

Bawumia’s Vision for Ghana

Agyepong expressed confidence in the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s ability to lead Ghana’s transformation.

“Bawumia’s commitment to change is profound and superior to our opponents,” he stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe