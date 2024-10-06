NPP Urges Sabbath Churches To Participate In December 7 Elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Sabbath-observing churches to actively participate in Ghana’s December 7 elections, despite the polling day coinciding with their holy day.

At the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Suhum-Oforikrom in the Eastern Region, Frederick Opare Ansah, Campaign manager for Presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, appealed during the church’s Foundation Stone Laying ceremony on October 5.

The former MP for Suhum, Opare Ansah emphasized the importance of the church’s involvement in the democratic process, stating that their participation would significantly contribute to the country’s growth and development.

“We urge you to pray for peaceful elections and victory for the NPP in both presidential and parliamentary races,” Opare Ansah said, seeking divine intervention on behalf of Dr. Bawumia.

The NPP’s Parliamentary candidate for Suhum, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, and former MP, Ransford Agyapong, were among the notable figures present.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team highlighted his bold solutions for Ghana’s future, showcasing the Nana-Bawumia administration’s impactful initiatives.

As Dr. Bawumia approaches his 61st birthday on October 7, Opare Ansah sought God’s blessings and long life for the Vice Presidential candidate.

This appeal underscores the NPP’s efforts to engage with diverse communities and ensure broad participation in the upcoming elections.

With the December 7 polls drawing near, the party’s outreach to Sabbath churches demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity and democratic participation.

BY Daniel Bampoe