Akufo-Addo Fires Back: I’m Not Responsible For Jailing People

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to criticism surrounding the arrest and jailing of anti-galamsey activists, stating unequivocally that he is not responsible for their imprisonment.

In an interview with France 24, Akufo-Addo emphasized the independence of Ghana’s judiciary, making it clear that the decision to jail the protesters was made by the courts, not by him.

He explained that “I’m not responsible for jailing people in Ghana. The courts in Ghana are independent institutions,” adding that it’s their democratic right to embark on demonstration,, which is not against the constitution of the land.

Clapback at Critics

President Akufo-Addo’s statement is seen as a direct response to accusations from opposition parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Former President John Mahama, who have condemned the government’s handling of the protests.

Galamsey Protests Background

The Democracy Hub, a political inclined pressure group, organized protests from September 21 to 23, 2024, in Accra, calling for action against galamsey and environmental degradation.

However, the Ghana Police Service responded with force, arresting about 54 protesters.

Among those arrested were Oliver Barker-Vormawor and 12 other Democracy Hub members, who were remanded into police custody for two weeks.

This move sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning the government’s actions as an attack on free speech and assembly.

NDC Reactions

Former President John Mahama described the remanding of protesters as “high-handedness” and an “abuse of their rights.”

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who are behind the demonstration, released a statement criticizing the government’s handling of the protests and calling for the immediate release of the detained protesters.

Govt Response

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah defended the court’s decision to remand the protesters, citing the law.

However, the opposition party and other Human Rights groups questioned the government’s commitment to protecting citizens’ rights.

Akufo-Addo’s Defense

By emphasizing the independence of the judiciary, President Akufo-Addo seeks to distance himself from the controversy.

