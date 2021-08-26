Ghana to develop National Strategy On Retinoblastoma

Ghana is taking steps to develop a national Strategy as far as diagnosing and treating Retinoblastoma (RB) is concerned.

A two-day stakeholders’ meeting has been held in Accra as part of efforts to develop the strategy.

The two-day stakeholders’ meeting which commenced on August 25, 2021 ended today, August 26.

The Strategy when developed, will help enhance the medical care given to children with RB across the country.

It is expected to aid in early detection, building the capacity of providers, ensuring availability of adequate equipment and infrastructure needed in developing and establishing guidelines for clearer referral pathways.

Retinoblastoma is the third most common childhood cancer and the commonest intraocular cancer with about 99% survival rate when detected early and appropriate treatment given.

The Interim National Coordinator for RB in Ghana, Prof. Vera Adobea Essuman, in her remarks at the meeting, appealed to parents and caregivers to report any abnormalities of the eye observed in their children.

According to her, children between the ages of 0 and 5 years are likely to be victims hence, parents and care givers are to be more vigilant to read any abnormalities during such periods.

With this, she said, treatment can commence early enough to save the sight and life of children, instead of solely seeking religious assistance before reporting late to the hospital.

Retinoblastoma affect the eye (s) of children between the ages of 0 and 5 years.

Annually, about 8,000 new cases are diagnosed globally, with Ghana recording an estimated 65-70 new cases.

