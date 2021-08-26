Ghana, North Rhine-Westphalia Renew Ties

GHANA AND North Rhine-Westphalia in the Federal Republic of Germany have renewed existing partnership for another five years with a visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The partnership will benefits both countries in three thematic areas, namely economic cooperation, healthcare and know-how exchange.

Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister President Armin Laschet signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Petersberg near Bonn, which renews the official cooperation between both countries for the third time since 2007.

This third agreement sets new tones which focuses on Ghana’s sustainable economic development due to President Akufo-Addo’s ambitious goal with “Ghana beyond Aid,” because Ghana wants to boost its economy with improved political framework for private investors and gain independence from external aid which the Government of NRW wants to support Ghana in its goal.

Furtherance to that, in the Memorandum of Understanding, university cooperation and cooperation in the migration management as well as a know-how exchange in the fiscal and good governance sector is agreed.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, adequate plans were discussed with regards to healthcare issues.

According to the Government of NRW, the federal state’s particular expertise in building international partnerships lies in the mutual exchange and the direct contact.

Minister President Laschet: “Ghana and North Rhine-Westphalia have been connected since 2007 by a partnership that lives and continues to develop dynamically though the encounters and friendship between many people from both countries. It is of a special importance for me that diversity is also lived out in this exchange.”

In the past years, both parties developed new projects and platform together. Since 2017, the Government of NRW supported the partnership with Ghana with approximately €4.3 million.

This renewal was made possible following President Akufo-Addo and the Ghanaian Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey’s several-day visit in NRW from August 22, 2021 to August 26, 2021.

Both participated in a festive event on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of North Rhine-Westphalia on August 23, 2021 in Düsseldorf and in the opening ceremony of the North Rhine-Westphalian Academy for International Politics with the seat in the Federal City of Bonn on August 25, 2021.

Prior to that Minister President Laschet met with the President of Ghana for a bilateral talks.

