Ghana To Host 43rd Sea Turtle Symposium

The 43rd International Sea Turtle Society Symposium (ISTS) is scheduled to take place from Saturday, March 22, to Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Mensvic Grand Hotel in East Legon, Accra.

In an interview, ISTS President, Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene noted that the event would convene renowned sea turtle scientists, experts, researchers, conservationists, and policymakers from around the globe to share knowledge and best practices for turtle conservation.

According to him, the symposium will feature panel discussions, poster sessions, and oral presentations aimed at promoting knowledge sharing, capacity building, education, and the conservation and management of sea turtle species.

Dr. Agyekumhene, who also serves as the Director of the Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO), an environmental NGO in Ghana, noted that experts would address emerging threats such as climate change, plastic pollution, and fisheries bycatch.

He stated that the event would also provide a platform to inspire young scientists to undertake actions that positively impact sea turtles and their habitats.

“The symposium is expected to host the largest congregation of conservation-minded institutions and individuals in Ghana, building the capacity of people in Africa on specialized topics that will promote the conservation of sea turtles in the sub-region,” he intimated.

“Since its establishment in 1981, the ISTS has held the symposium 42 times in different countries and on different continents.

For the first time, the symposium is coming to the continent of Africa, and Ghana is hosting the event,” he added.

He explained that the symposium will bring together over 500 participants from across the globe, which will help boost the tourism sector and provide economic benefits to the country, as many participants will visit various historic sites, national parks, and cultural landmarks, thereby generating revenue for local businesses.

Dr. Agyekumhene, who is also a lecturer at the Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, University of Ghana, mentioned that the event would attract ambassadors, ministers of state, vice-chancellors of higher academic institutions, among other dignitaries.

Other highlights of the symposium will include discussions on topics such as decolonizing sea turtle conservation, sea turtle biology, conservation, and management.

The symposium, held under the theme “Unity and Collaboration,” is organized by the International Sea Turtle Society (ISTS) in collaboration with the Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, University of Ghana (DMFS-UG), and the Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO Ghana).

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah