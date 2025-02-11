Man Killed At Bole

Unknown assailants have allegedly killed a man in his mid-30s at Mempeasem in the Bole Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The victim’s body was discovered in a rubbish bin at Mempeasem, with his hands and legs tied.

The body has since been deposited at the Bole Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The incident has caused fear and panic among residents, as reports of violent killings in the municipality continue.

So far, no arrests have been made by the police.

It will be recalled that last year, another body was discovered at St. Kizito’s Primary ‘B’ School in Mempeasem, Choribang Electoral Area in Bole.

In that case, the victim, also believed to be in his mid-30s, had his head and genitals severed by unknown perpetrators.

Residents have called on security agencies to ensure that the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

In response to rising concerns, the Ghana Police Service deployed a team of experts to Bole and its surrounding areas to assist the Regional Police Command in investigating three reported cases of unnatural deaths in the town.

The team included crime scene management specialists, forensic experts, intelligence officers, and homicide investigators.

Since 2022, approximately 23 people have been killed in the Bole area.

