GMA-USA Calls For Entries

King Promise

Nominations for this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) have been formally opened by Don’s Music Production, the awards’ organisers.

Recognising and rewarding individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to Ghana’s primary music genres – gospel, hiplife, highlife, reggae, dancehall, and traditional music is the aim of the event.

Last week, the organisers revealed their intentions for this year’s event and invited submissions for any art produced during the year that will be considered.

All musical compositions published between January 1 and December 31, 2024, will be submitted for review. Nominees will be announced in April 2025, with entries closing on Saturday, March 15.

The CEO of Don’s Music Production, Dennis Boafo, also known as Don D, stated during a press briefing in Accra that the awards scheme aims to honour the work of Ghanaian artistes living in the United States, up-and-coming artistes in Ghana, and Ghanaian artistes living abroad on an annual basis.

He urged participants to give the event their full support, expressing particular optimism about the influence of Ghanaian musicians and music on the competitive international scene.

He revealed that the main awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 16 at the Celebrity Theatre, Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.

According to him, before the main awards ceremony, on April 15, 2025, the nominees will be announced, and in May, the certificates will be presented.

On his part, GMA-USA Board Chairman, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, thanked Ghanaians for their support of the programme over the past five years.

He claims that even though planning an event in the current demanding atmosphere is quite difficult, the crew always steps up to the plate and provides an excellent experience.

King Promise, the creator of the ‘Terminator’ hit, won the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the Grand Resort Hotel in the United States last year.