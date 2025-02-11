Bessa Simons Headlines AdinkraFest In Toronto

Bessa Simons

The much-anticipated AdinkraFest, a music and cultural festival, has announced celebrated Ghanaian highlife acts Bessa Simons and Naa Agyeman as the headline acts for the event.

The event will take place in Toronto, Canada in April and is expected to attract key players in the Ghanaian and Canadian music and cultural industries.

Bessa Simons and Naa Agyeman will be joined by some selected local acts to thrill music fans at the event.

Ghana’s tourism industry, arts, culture, trade, and investment potential will all be highlighted during the AdinkraFest in Toronto, and will feature several spectacular events.

Positioned also as a family-friendly outing, the event offers a wide range of activities suitable for people of all ages.

The event’s main objective is to introduce the globe to Ghanaian music, culture, tourism, and fashion.

Over 10,000 people from the UK, Europe, the US, and the Caribbean are expected to attend.

Along with Bessa Simons and Naa Agyeman, other performers, including Yaw Stone, Leon Jones, and Shebre Music and Culture Group among others are all scheduled to perform.

It is being organised by Adinkra Promotions in collaboration with Adinkra Enterprise, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Maxx Energy, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and Yifan Business Services.

AdinkraFest will have attractions from a durbar of chiefs, cultural dancers, music, kids’ activities, and a fashion show, among others.

With Bessa Simons and Naa Agyeman as the headline acts, the event will be a night full of fun for music fans who will troop to the venue to watch them and other supporting acts perform live on stage.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Promotions, Joseph Adinkra, mentioned that the event is expected to draw high-profile personalities, celebrities, entertainers, traditional rulers, and cultural exhibitors.

He indicated that the event platform offers artistes the opportunity to promote Ghanaian music in the diaspora.

He added that the festival entails a lot of activities, from enjoying the best of Ghanaian music, food, dance, and arts, among many others, and the introduction of the business expo would also give Ghanaian businesses the chance to engage the diaspora on the numerous benefits of investing in the Ghanaian economy.

He called for the support of all music, tourism, and cultural stakeholders to make the AdinkraFest a success.

He reiterated the need for Ghanaians to see the tourism, music, and cultural sectors as areas to be focused on, adding that the three sectors will provide revenue for the country.

By George Clifford Owusu