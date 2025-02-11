Irish Boxer John Cooney Dies After Belfast Fight

John Cooney

Irish super-featherweight boxer John Cooney, 28, has tragically passed away after suffering a brain injury during his fight against Welshman Nathan Howells at Belfast’s Ulster Hall.

The bout, held on February 1, 2025, was stopped in the ninth round after Cooney was knocked down. He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage. Despite intensive care, he succumbed to his injuries on February 8.

Cooney’s family expressed their heartbreak, remembering him as a beloved son, brother, and partner. Boxing legends Barry McGuigan and Michael Conlan led tributes, with McGuigan calling his death “a terrible tragedy.”

Cooney had held the Celtic super-featherweight title since November 2023 and was regarded as a rising star in Irish boxing. His passing has deeply shaken the boxing community, prompting discussions on fighter safety and the dangers of the sport.

By Wletsu Ransford