Ghana To Host Africa Data Protection Confab

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

GHANA IS scheduled to host the first Africa Data Protection and Privacy Conference from 26th to 27th June, 2019 in Accra.

The country’s Data Protection Commission is hosting the Conference in partnership with the Network of African Data Protection Authorities.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Communications said the conference would focus on contemporary national and global issues such as the alignment between privacy and the right to information, third party contractors and the safeguarding of national databases, acceptable national identification and challenges specific to the region.

It announced that “the opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday 26th June at the Accra International Conference Centre.”

It noted that the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Rights to Privacy, the African Union, East African Community, Economic Community of West African States, Economic Community of Central African States, Council of Europe, European Commission, United Kingdom Information Commission, among others, are billed to attend the Conference.

BY Melvin Tarlue