Ghana To Host First U-20 WAFU A&B Boys Cup

GHANA IS set to host the maiden edition of the U-20 WAFU A&B Boys Cup from June 15 to 30, 2025, bringing together all 16 West African nations for a landmark youth football tournament.

The announcement follows Ghana’s successful staging of the CAF African Schools Football Championship in April at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Participating countries include Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Liberia, Mauritania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and host nation Ghana.

This will be the first time both WAFU A and B zones are unified in a single U-20 competition, building on previous zonal tournaments that doubled as qualifiers for the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Matches will be played at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, with the final scheduled for the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The tournament aims to enhance youth development and competition across the region, offering young talents increased exposure and experience at a high level of continental football.