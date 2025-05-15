Partey Set To Extend Arsenal Contract

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey is reportedly favouring a contract extension with the Gunners, choosing to stay in Europe and compete at the highest level rather than move to the financially attractive Saudi Pro League.

Partey, 31, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for a fee of around £45 million and has since become a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The Ghana international, known for his strong ball-winning ability and precise distribution, has been a key figure in Arsenal’s resurgence this season.

He has made 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists, underlining his importance to the team’s midfield structure.

Despite interest from top European clubs like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, as well as significant offers from Saudi Arabian sides, Partey’s preference remains to stay in North London.

Talks over a new contract are ongoing, with Arsenal eager to secure his future before the end of the season.

The Gunners are reportedly hoping to reach an agreement with the midfielder ahead of their final game of the season against Southampton next week.

With Partey keen to stay and Arsenal looking to maintain their squad stability, a deal could be on the horizon, potentially keeping him at the Emirates for the foreseeable future.