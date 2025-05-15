Taiwo Awoniyi In Induced Coma After Surgery

Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma following the first phase of surgery on a serious abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international collided with the post in the 88th minute at the City Ground while attempting to meet a cross from Anthony Elanga.

He underwent surgery on Monday night and remains in hospital, with a second procedure scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Nottingham Forest confirmed that Awoniyi is “recovering well,” but the club also emphasized the severity of the incident, calling it “a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game and why a player’s health and wellbeing must always come first.”

Awoniyi had come on as a late substitute for Ibrahim Sangare and received lengthy treatment on the pitch. Elanga was in an offside position during the buildup, but officials delayed raising the flag due to VAR protocol, which encourages assistants to wait if a goal-scoring opportunity is likely.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, visibly concerned, entered the pitch post-match to speak with manager Nuno Espirito Santo and is being kept closely updated on Awoniyi’s condition.

The incident has reignited debate about player safety under current offside and VAR rules.