GFA Fines Nations FC’s Emmanuel Annor For Religious Message In Goal Celebration

Emmanuel Annor

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has fined Nations FC forward Emmanuel Annor GH₵500 for misconduct after he removed his jersey to reveal a religious message during a Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko.

Annor, who scored in the high-stakes match, unveiled an undershirt bearing the words “I belong to Jesus,” prompting disciplinary action from the GFA.

In a statement released on May 13, 2025, the Disciplinary Committee stated, “The player was found guilty of displaying a religious message on his undergarment after removing his shirt in celebration.”

While acknowledging the personal nature of such messages, the GFA emphasised that league regulations prohibit the display of religious or political messages during matches to maintain neutrality and uniformity across all fixtures.

In addition to the fine, Annor received a stern warning. The committee cautioned that any future infractions could result in harsher penalties, including suspension.

The incident has reignited discussions around the balance between personal expression and professional rules in football, with fans split between supporting Annor’s public display of faith and upholding the league’s standards.

BY Wletsu Ransford