Ghana TVET Wins Big at WorldSkills Africa

The Delegations from Ghana in a pose with the Winners

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) team has won four medals at the just ended WorldSkills Africa competition held in Swakopmund, Namibia.

The team from Ghana won two gold and two silver medals at the end of the week-long competition which saw participants competing in areas like Automobile Technology, Bricklaying, Electrical Installations, Joinery, Plumbing and Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Wall and Floor Tiling, Water Technology, Cooking, Hairdressing, Restaurant Service, Mechatronics, Welding, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Fashion Technology, and the Digital Challenge.

The Commission for TVET in Ghana said, “A huge congratulations to the Hardworking Team Ghana. The Team has made Ghana so so proud!! We are coming home smiling big!”.

WorldSkills is a capacity building programme and skills competition aimed at ensuring that the skills competition is inclusive and addresses the actual social challenges faced in Africa.

The programme focuses on collaborative mentorship between WorldSkills International Experts and National Experts (VET teachers/trainers from Africa), inclusiveness and human-centred design approach and knowledge exchange on occupational standards, skills training, test project development with social values, and skills competition management.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri