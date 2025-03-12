Ghana U15 Set To Compete In Mondialito Tournament In Israel

Ghana’s U15 Boys team will participate in the Mondialito invitational tournament in Israel this April.

The Israel Football Federation extended the invitation, offering Ghana’s young talents a chance to compete against elite teams from around the world.

Mondialito is renowned for fostering soccer excellence and cultural exchange, with many past participants becoming professionals.

The Ghana Football Association continues to prioritize youth development, and this tournament provides a valuable platform for the team to gain international experience and face top-level competition.