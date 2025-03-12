GFA Introduces ‘Happy Hour’ To Enhance Ghana Premier League Experience

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched the ‘Happy Hour Project’ to bring the Ghana Premier League closer to fans. This initiative will be piloted in Tarkwa, Kumasi, Accra, and Dormaa for the rest of the season.

As part of the project, designated sections of the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, Tarkwa T&A Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will offer free entry from gate opening until 90 minutes before kickoff.

During this period, fans can enjoy live music, pre-match football activities, and curtain-raiser games. The GFA aims to create an exciting matchday atmosphere and boost fan engagement.

Football lovers in these cities are encouraged to take advantage of the Happy Hour and enjoy an electrifying pre-match experience.

By Wletsu Ransford