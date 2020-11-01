Ghana, US Partner To Strengthen Justice Sector Reform

The government with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the new Justice Sector Support activity.

The Justice Sector Support activity will educate citizens from 40 selected districts across seven regions about Ghana’s case tracking system (CTS) and promote initiatives to enhance justice delivery.

The activity forms part of the Security Governance Initiative, implemented through the Legal Resources Center (LRC).

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and Crime Check Foundation (CCF) are partnering with the LRC to implement the new activity.

During the event, USAID Ghana’s Deputy Governance Officer, Emmanuel Mensah-Ackman, congratulated the LRC and its partners for “leading civil society efforts to strengthen justice delivery by improving public confidence in the criminal justice system in Ghana.”

He noted that a strong justice sector is vital for Ghana’s development and ability to sustain self-reliance.

USAID’s Democracy, Rights, and Governance Program works to strengthen local government performance, enhance government accountability to citizens, improve electoral processes and promote a more efficient justice system in the interest of marginalized persons and communities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri