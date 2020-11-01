SSNIT Rolls Out Email Services For Clients

The SSNIT Operations boss Laurette Korkor Otchere (standing) inspecting the exercise in Koforidua.

Deputy Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in charge of Operations and Benefits, Laurette Korkor Otchere, is encouraging contributors to provide them with their current email addresses to enable SSNIT to reach them easily.

During an annual Mobile service week in Koforidua, Ms Korkor Otchere indicated that SSNIT has brought its services closer to its stakeholders and the general public.

She stated that the Pension body has about 70 locations in the 16 regions of the country.

“It is very necessary for our clients to update their statement because some members have registered when they were single.

“Our main purpose is to make our service available to enable our clients to check their statements and to update their beneficiaries,” she stated.

Laurette Korkor Otchere stated that they will use the Mobile service week to register new workers under the SSNIT scheme adding that they will also issue electronic payment of accounts over the weekend for every member of the SSNIT scheme through their email and text.

She urged the members to call their service number whenever they face a challenge.

“Is very important for our clients to update their statement of account to know if their employer is paying their Social Security contributions,’’ she added.

Ms Otchere emphasized that it is mandatory that every employer has to pay Social Security contributions for their workers stating that workers should take upon themselves to check their statement.

“The electronic payment of the account is the first in the history of Ghana and as part of President Nana Akufo-Addo digitalization agenda for Ghana,’’ she said.

She furthered asserted that the current administration is in line with their effort to bring their services closer to the general aside from their fixed branches.

She revealed that they are coming to introduce “SSNIT on wells” and there is going to be mini branch set up in a van all across the regions with the same service adding that offices will be available to serve the general public.

Laurette Korkor Otchere marketed that they are going to make their service accessible, more convenient and easier for the public.

She mentioned that they have been able to streamline the access to pensions through digitization and with measures and digitization they have to reduce the processing time one gets his pension from 50 days’ average to16 days.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua