Essikado Ketan says ‘Still Joe Joe’ as thousands rally behind Joe Ghartey in health walk

Several thousands of residents in the Essikado-Ketan constituency of the Western Region, have poured out on the major streets within the constituency to support their Member of Parliament and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Joe Ghartey.

Major streets in Kojokrom, Kasaworodo, Ketan, were all taken over by residents on Saturday, October 31, 2020, as they rallied behind Hon. Ghartey who is tipped to win the December 7, 2020 parliamentary elections in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

The huge crowd marched through the streets dancing and singing, expressing their deep-felt admiration for Hon. Ghartey whose hard work as MP continues to pay off.

The massive crowd lends credence to pollster and Managing Editor of The Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, recent prediction that another resounding victory was awaiting for Hon. Ghartey come December 7.

In a recent report published by his newspaper, Mr Ephson indicated that Essikado-Ketan is one of the Constituencies NPP is very sure of retaining a seat in the December 7, 2020 polls.

Hon. Ghartey has been leading the NPP in the Constituency as a Member of Parliament for 16 years.

His servant-leadership, compassion and strong commitment to the well-being of constituents have endeared him to the residents of Essikado-Ketan Constituency over the years.

As the December 7 polls draws closer, Mr Ephson indicated that there are strong signals that the Railways Development Minister will be re-elected for another term of four years, crowning his leadership of the Constituency to a glorious, impactful and life-changing 20 years.

In 2012, it would be recalled, Hon. Ghartey retained the seat with a margin of 7,675 votes. He polled 24, 442 votes (58.1%) and the NDC candidate then polled 16,767 votes (39.8%).

In 2016, Hon. Ghartey continued on his winning trajectory, polling 24,041 votes (59.3%). The NDC candidate for that year garnered 14,412 votes (35.5%), with the margin of victory being 9,629 votes.

According Mr Ephson and his newspaper, given the trend of results, Hon. Ghartey is sure to retain the seat.