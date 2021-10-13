Ghana Will Be A Major Exporter of Reliable Electricity – Minister

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says he will support Ghana’s renewable energy sector players to reach their full potential.

The minister expressed this commitment at the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Ghana renewable energy fair taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event, which is on the theme “Removing Barriers to Renewable Energy Development in Ghana” is being organized by the Energy Commission.

Dr Prempeh reiterated that government was exploring the regional market and positioning Ghana to become a major exporter of reliable and competitive electricity in the ECOWAS Region.

According to him, this effort by the government will not only benefit Ghana in terms of foreign exchange earnings, but would also contribute to the regional economic inclusiveness strategy, strengthening energy security and peace in the sub-region.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Volta River Authority (VRA) Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, in a speech read on his behalf shared the authority’s desire in contributing towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 (affordable and clean energy) and 13 (climate change).

He stressed on the significant investments and commitment that are required to address energy challenges within the country.

“In maintaining the leadership role in the Power Sector, VRA is in the process of rolling out Renewable Energy projects among others within the next five years”, he said.

These include 60MW Hydro and 50MW Solar PV Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam Project, 60MW Solar PV at Bongo, 50MW Floating Solar PV on the Kpong Head Pond and 75MW Wind Power Project Phase-1.

The Minister added that there is more to be done to ensure that the country achieve its ambition of at least 10 per cent of Ghana’s power generation sourced from renewables by the year 2030.

By Annie Wharton Savage