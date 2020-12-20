Ghana Won’t Be Left Out On Coronavirus Vaccine, Borders Remain Closed – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that Ghana will not he left out as far as acquiring the Coronavirus Vaccine is concerned.

He stated that his administration was making efforts to ensure that Ghana acquired Coronavirus vaccines.

The President stated this in his 20th update to the nation on measures being taken against Coronavirus in Ghana.

He disclosed that a team of experts has been formed to ensure that the efficacy of the vaccines was properly examined.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing fight against Covid19, the President said Ghana’s lands borders remain closed indefinitely.

The borders have been closed since March 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue