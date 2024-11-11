‘Ghana Won’t Give Up On AFCON Qualification’

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe says the Black Stars will not relent on qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament despite their shaky start.

The Black Stars chances of qualifying for the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20 years hangs by a thread after four games without a win.

They began the campaign after suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Angola and drew 1-1 with Niger.

Thereafter, they managed a draw against Sudan, and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the return fixture.

The uninspiring results leave Ghana at the third spot in Group F with just two points.

Notwithstanding the results, Armstrong-Mortagbe is brimming with optimism, and said on Metro TV, “The results this month will be telling.

“As long as there’s a mathematical chance, we won’t give up. It’s either never say die or wo kum ap3m, ap3m beba,” he added.

For Ghana to qualify, they must win against Angola and Niger in their final round of games this week and hope Sudan lose against Niger and Angola.

Ghana will travel to Luanda to face Angola on November 15 at the Estádio 11 de Novembro, and host Niger Republic three days later at the Accra Stadium.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum