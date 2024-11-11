I’m Not A Gay-Desmond Elliot Parries Rumours

Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot has dismissed recent rumours about his sexuality, affirming that he is straight and asking the public to disregard any claims to the contrary.

In an interview with TVC, Elliot addressed the allegations, emphasizing that they do not affect his life or his mission as a public figure.

Desmond noted that he initially chose to remain silent on the rumours, as he didn’t feel they warranted a response. “Why would I respond to allegations that neither add to nor take away from my life?” he questioned, clarifying that his focus is on making a positive impact rather than addressing baseless opinions.

Promoting a message of tolerance, he explained that while everyone has the right to express their identity, respect for others should remain central. “Do you, enjoy yourself,” he said, urging those interested in publicity to act within legal bounds and with consideration for others.

By speaking up, Desmond aims to put an end to the speculation, reiterating that his focus remains on his work and the communities he serves.