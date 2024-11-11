Shalimar Abbiusi Announces ‘I Am Human Foundation’

Shalimar Abbiusi

TV personality and human rights advocate Shalimar Abbiusi, also known as Shallie Abbiusi, has announced the upcoming launch of her foundation, “I Am Human,” set for November 30, 2024, in Belgium.

Shalimar Abbiusi who is also an international spokesperson for the New Force political movement shared on Instagram that the foundation was inspired by her personal challenges over the past year, including a legal struggle following her arrest and deportation from Ghana in December 2023.

The foundation aims to address human rights issues across Africa, focusing on projects that promote human dignity and support marginalized communities.

Shalimar Abbiusi’s journey with the Ghana Immigration Service, which accused her of visa violations, led her to seek justice through the ECOWAS court, where her legal team argued the deportation violated her rights as a human rights advocate.

Her lawyer, Francis Xavier Sosu, maintains that these actions were retaliatory, motivated by her outspoken activism.

In her Instagram post, she highlighted her commitment to “being a voice for the voiceless,” adding that “the beauty of humanity is not in being human but in being humane.”

The foundation’s mission will focus on fostering compassion and respect across Africa through tailored community projects.

The “I Am Human” launch event is expected to bring together a range of supporters and advocates, with updates and ways to get involved shared on her Instagram @shallieabbiusi.